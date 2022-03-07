Ayesha Curry Talks Designing Her First Shoe Collection with JustFab & How Husband Steph Curry Helped in the Process

Ayesha Curry and JustFab are back at it again. After curating a collection last year, Curry has embarked into the design world, launching her own collaboration filled with footwear and apparel.

Available now, the Ayesha x JustFab spring collection is inspired by the ’70s, with items titled after Black feminist contemporaries. Memorable names include Maya, for poet Maya Angelou, Nina for singer Nina Simone and Toni for author Toni Morrison.

The Ayesha x JustFab Nina Laser-Cut Classic Pump. CREDIT: Courtesy of JustFab

“To honor these women in history who have have paved the way and done tremendous things, I think was the smallest thing that I could do,” Curry told FN. “We featured names of a lot of women in literature. It was so special to be able to shine light in such a unique way on women that don’t nearly get enough credit.”

In the line are a range of shoe styles including wooden clogs, which pay homage to Curry’s own mother, leather mules, slide sandals, ankle-tie heels, sneakers and boots. And for apparel, Curry focused on bright colors seen in sweater dresses, dusters, jumpsuits and more.

The Ayesha x JustFab Billie Studded Platform Sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of JustFab

Curry said the inspiration stemmed from Coachella. “I, myself, have been trying to go to Coachella for a decade and have never gotten to go. So for me, it was like I’m coming out of this pandemic, I want to feel like that festival girl. I want to feel free spirited, like I’m able to go out and have a good time, feeling bright and vibrant.”

One thing that was necessary when designing the collection was comfort and offering wide-calf options, explained Curry. “I wanted the shoes to have that versatility when it came to comfort, and that it would be one less thing you have to think about when you’re picking what you’re going to wear that day,” she added.

The Ayesha x JustFab Ruby Tassel Heeled Tall Boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of JustFab

While the entrepreneur and chef admitted this was her first foray into design, she wasn’t completely out of the loop thanks to husband Steph Curry, who has his own signature sneakers with Under Armour.

“It is two completely different worlds, but it was awesome having that back experience of sitting in on his meetings coming into this with an understanding of what a toe box is and being able to bust out that terminology,” she said.

Outside of fashion, both Currys are currently hosting a celebrity game show called “About Last Night” on HBO Max.

The Ayesha x JustFab collaboration retails for in price from $33 to $60 for apparel and from $30 to $57 for her shoes.