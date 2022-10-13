Alabama Barker and Public Desire Launch Edgy New Collaboration Packed with Sky-High Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Public Desire has found its latest brand muse — and now, collaborator — in Alabama Barker. The duo have joined forces to launch an affordable range of slick footwear, available on the brand’s website starting today.

Barker’s collaboration taps into her own edgy, Los Angeles-influenced personal style, similarly to father and Blink-182 musician Travis Barker. Alabama’s line with the British fashion brand notably embodies her penchant for bold footwear, featuring an array of heeled boots ranging in silhouettes from pointed-toe to platform-soled; one is even covered in sparkling crystals. Furthering the line are pointed-toe stiletto sandals with crystal-covered lace-up straps, as well as silky platform pumps instantly reminiscent of the ’90s party girl scene. Rounding out the line are an array of 14 handbags, from sparkly and studded shoulder bags to whimsical heart-shaped clutches.

Alabama Barker stars in the Alabama Barker x Public Desire campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Public Desire

With a 39-pair shoe range that includes 20 boots, 17 high heels and two slippers in a palette of primarily red, black and white, it’s safe to say Barker’s footwear can fit into a variety of wardrobes — regardless if you prefer flat-soled shoes or towering heels. With her campaign outfits varying from T-shirt dresses and leather skirts to chic trench coats and letterman jackets, it aims to appeal to individuals with a range of aesthetics, as well. Most pairs also remain to be seen, giving her Public Desire capsule an element of surprise.

“We are all really excited about the collection and the team has loved working on this huge project,” Public Desire CEO Qasim Akhlaq said in a statement, noting it’s the brand’s first US partnership since its 2016 Hailey Baldwin collection. “Alabama was the perfect fit for the brand and her style authentically represents everything that Public Desire stands for.”

With a price range of $30-$83, the Alabama Barker x Public Desire line is affordable to the masses — and will surely bring wardrobes everywhere a dash of her slick rock n’ roll style.

