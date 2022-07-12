Prince George Suits Up in Navy Suit and Classic Brogues With Kate Middleton for Wimbledon Debut

Prince George was sharply dressed to accompany Kate Middleton — and make his formal debut — at Wimbledon’s 2022 tournament.

For the Sunday occasion, where he met Novak Djokovic and held the championship’s trophy at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, the 8-year-old wore a dapper navy suit. The royal’s outfit was given further sharpness from a classic white collared shirt. Completing his outfit was a navy and light blue striped tie. The young royal’s outfit smoothly complemented that of Middleton — who wore a navy polka-dot dress with white capped pointed-toe pumps.

Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince George attend the Men’s Singles Final match during The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England on July 10, 2022. CREDIT: News Licensing / MEGA

When it came to shoes, the prince went formal in a pair of black leather brogues. The sharp style included a lace-up silhouette and rounded toes. The dark pair provided a clean, versatile base for his outfit, fitting into the sporting event’s dress codes while remaining utterly classic.

The classic menswear choice fits into the sharp ensembles Prince George often wears, continuing the formal fashion legacy of Middleton and Prince William. The youth’s footwear has typically included neutral-toned leather shoes, as well as laceless sneakers. As the royal has grown up, however, his shoes have also diversified, now including leather lace-up brogues, penny loafers, and chic neutral and navy sneakers from brands including Nike. The prince is already a fashion star on the rise, making Britain’s Best Dressed list at just 5 years old in 2018.

Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince George attend the Men’s Singles Final match during The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England on July 10, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

The 2022 Wimbledon Championships were held in London, with Novak Djokovic emerging as its men’s singles winner after beating Nick Kyrgios at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Other tennis stars who won singles and doubles categories included Elena Rybakina, Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell and Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova. The 2022 event’s total winner’s purse was £40.35 million ($49.55 million), resulting in a 15% increase compared to 2021’s £35 million. The event also featured star-studded attendees, including Middleton, Tom Cruise, David Beckham and Rebel Wilson.

