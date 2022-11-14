Kai Trump Dresses Up in Black Dress & Shiny Sandals for Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Kai Trump was sharply outfitted for Tiffany Trump’s wedding on Sunday.

For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump posed in a family photo on Instagram with dad Donald Trump Jr., as well as brothers Donald III, Tristan and Spencer, and little sister Chloe.

The 15-year-old’s ensemble featured a sleeveless black dress, which included a thin front strap over its neckline and a knee-length hem. When it came to shoes, she opted for a pair of open-toed sandals. Though her style couldn’t be fully seen in the family snapshot, the pair appeared to feature a metallic texture — likely gold or silver — with thin toe straps.

Trump’s family was similarly outfitted; Donald Jr. wore a navy tuxedo with a black bow tie, while Donald III, Tristan and Spencer all wore black suits with white shirts and pale blue bow ties — each donned black loafers as well. Chloe, who served as a flower girl during the event, wore a sparkly blue tulle dress with shiny silver flats; Donald Trump Jr. jokingly referred to them as the “Smurfs” from their outfits’ blue color schemes.

Tiffany Trump and businessman Michael Boulos wed on Saturday at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, amidst reports of Hurricane Nicole. The couple’s occasion reportedly planned for 500 guests to attend, which included Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump and Marla Maples. The pair, who first met in Mykonos in July 2018, were engaged in January 2021 and received their marriage license in Palm Beach.

