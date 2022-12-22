Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Kai Trump Models Puma Shoes, Miniskirt & Callaway Clubs to Play Golf

Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, was classically outfitted to play golf this week.

On Saturday, the 15-year-old hit the green in a white sleeveless golf top, as shared on her Instagram. Tucked into a navy miniskirt, the set was paired with a navy baseball cap. A single white golf glove finished Trump’s attire.

When it came to footwear, the granddaughter of former president Donald Trump opted for a set of white golf shoes by Puma. Her $99 Proadapt Alphabet style featured white lightweight uppers, complete with white and gray spotted laces. Puma’s signature gray cat logo accented the set as well, which was complete with ombre spikeless gray and pink outsoles — crafted from Puma’s own Proadapt multi-material with a stable lugged texture.

Puma’s Proadapt Alphacat spikeless golf shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Trump’s golfing video followed her appearance at aunt Tiffany Trump’s wedding earlier this fall. For the occasion at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, she wore a sleeveless black dress with a pair of metallic open-toed sandals.

Trump often wears neutral and metallic sandals in flat and heeled silhouettes, as well as round-toed flats, for public occasions. The teenager also wears white lace-up golf shoes while golfing, and has also donned colorful Nike sneakers over the years as well.

