Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Is Sharply Suited at Wedding in Boater Hat & Oxfords for J-Lo & Ben Affleck’s Second Ceremony

Maximilian Muniz dressed in truly dapper fashion for his mother Jennifer Lopez’s second wedding to Ben Affleck. The couple wed at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Saturday — which also shared a romantic history, as it’s where they would have originally wed in their initial 2003 engagement.

During Lopez and Ben’s wedding, 14-year-old Muniz clearly paid attention to the event’s all-white dress code, arriving in a white suit. His set featured a light-toned blazer with long sleeves, as well as matching long trousers. Completing his ensemble were what appeared to be a set of black and white leather Oxford shoes, accessorized with a classic woven straw boater hat. Maximilian’s ensemble also matched those of his siblings, Lopez’s 14-year-old child, Emme, and Affleck’s 13-year-old daughter, Seraphina.

From center of photo: Seraphina Affleck (left at front), Maximilian Muniz (left with hat) and Emme Muniz (right) attend the cocktail reception at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding at his estate in Georgia on Aug. 20, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

At the ceremony, Lopez and Affleck were married by lifestyle coach Jay Shetty at his estate surrounded by friends and family. The event included an all-white dress code. According to People, Lopez wore a white gown with a flowing train and veil by Ralph Lauren; Affleck similarly followed suit in a white tuxedo jacket and black trousers.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second wedding cocktail reception at his estate in Georgia on Aug. 20, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The occasion followed Lopez and Affleck’s viral July honeymoon in Paris, where Lopez was spotted on numerous occasions with Affleck, Max, Emme and Seraphina. During a group outing where Lopez, Emme and Maximilian left their hotel, the 14-year-old was seen in sharp summer style, wearing a white Vineyard Vins polo and blue striped shorts. Finishing his ensemble was a set of tan Rainbows flip flops, adding a casual finish to his outfit that was warm weather-ready.

Jennifer Lopez spotted leaving the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris with her twins Emme Muñiz and Maximilian Muñiz on July 27, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in a second ceremony in Riceboro, Ga., on Affleck’s estate home, following their previous Las Vegas wedding and Parisian honeymoon in July. The outdoor occasion featured an all-white dress code, with the ceremony itself officiated by Jay Shetty. Guests included Ben’s children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Violet Affleck, 16, Seraphina Affleck, 13, Sam Affleck, 10; and Jennifer’s children from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muniz, both 14. Matt Damon, Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes were also among the attendees.

