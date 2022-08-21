Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Suits Up at Wedding With Blazer, Trousers & Oxfords for J-Lo & Ben Affleck’s Second Ceremony

Emme Muniz was sharply suited at mother Jennifer Lopez’s second wedding to Ben Affleck. The couple wed at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Saturday — which also shared a romantic history, as it’s where they would have originally wed in their initial 2003 engagement.

During Lopez and Ben’s wedding, 14-year-old Muniz dressed on-theme with the event’s all-white dress code in a suit. Featuring a matching blazer and trousers, Emme’s ensemble was given a smart finish with a set of black and white Oxford shoes. Emme’s ensemble also matched a new sibling’s outfits: Affleck’s 13-year-old daughter, Seraphina.

From center of photo: Seraphina Affleck (left at front), Maximilian Muniz (left with hat) and Emme Muniz (right) attend the cocktail reception at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding at his estate in Georgia on Aug. 20, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Is Sharply Suited at Wedding

Related Jennifer Lopez's Son Maximilian Muniz Is Sharply Suited at Wedding in Boater Hat & Oxfords for J-Lo & Ben Affleck's Second Ceremony Ben Affleck's Daughter Seraphina Affleck Sharpens Up in Suit & Oxfords at Jennifer Lopez's Second Wedding Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding Guests Arrive in All-White Dress Code for Second Ceremony in Georgia

At the ceremony, Lopez and Affleck were married by lifestyle coach Jay Shetty at his estate surrounded by friends and family. The event included an all-white dress code. According to People, Lopez wore a white gown with a flowing train and veil by Ralph Lauren; Affleck similarly followed suit in a white tuxedo jacket and black trousers.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second wedding cocktail reception at his estate in Georgia on Aug. 20, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The occasion followed Lopez and Affleck’s viral July honeymoon in Paris, where Lopez was spotted on numerous occasions with Affleck, Emme and Seraphina. During a group outing to the Louve, Emme was notably spotted holding hands with mother Lopez in casual fashion, wearing blue jeans with a white collared short-sleeved button-up shirt and white Converse sneakers.

RELATED: Ben Affleck’s Daughter Seraphina Affleck Sharpens Up in Suit & Oxfords

Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme Muñiz at the Louvre Museum in Paris with Ben Affleck and his daughter Seraphina Affleck on July 26, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in a second ceremony in Riceboro, Ga., on Affleck’s estate home, following their previous Las Vegas wedding and Parisian honeymoon in July. The outdoor occasion featured an all-white dress code, with the ceremony itself officiated by Jay Shetty. Guests included Ben’s children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Violet Affleck, 16, Seraphina Affleck, 13, Sam Affleck, 10; and Jennifer’s children from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muniz, both 14. Matt Damon, Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes were also among the attendees.

Discover Lopez’s street style over the years in the gallery.