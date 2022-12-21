Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia James Dances in Heels & Princess Dress

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter Kaavia James Union-Wade made a sparkly statement while at home this week.

On Instagram, the 4-year-old twirled and danced in a new video, wearing a whimsical princess costume. Her gown featured a gold bodice with a sequined butterfly embellishment, complete with a lightweight pink, purple and yellow tulle skirt. Flounced straps completed the piece, which Kaavia accessorized with sheer gold-lined costume butterfly wings.

“Braids, Wings and Tings. Happy Hump Day!” the post was captioned.

When it came to footwear, Kaavia slipped on a pair of low-heeled children’s pumps, crafted from smooth light blue silk. The round-toed set was accented with small heels totaling 0.5 to 1 inch in height, given a glamorous twist from thin glittery silver Mary Jane straps. The set added a playful finish to her princess costume, while remaining statement-making from their respective colors and textures.

Previously, Kaavia also has worn whimsical shoes with her parents this season. Earlier in December, the child danced with Union — wearing festive plaid pajamas and black slippers — while wearing red Converse sneakers, as seen on Instagram.

Kaavia often wears colorful sneakers from brands including Nike, Converse and Vans. Neutral and vibrant flat sandals and flats are also a key part of her wardrobe on and off the red carpet, as well. Union Wade also made headlines in the summer of 2022 when matching with her mom on the red carpet in a custom sequined Altuzarra dress at the premiere of “Cheaper by the Dozen,” as well.

