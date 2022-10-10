Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend.

Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.

Emme Muniz arrives in Los Angeles with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on Oct. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

Emme Muniz hugs Ben Affleck in Los Angeles with Jennifer Lopez on Oct. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

When it came to footwear, Muniz continued the casual nature of their travel outfit with a set of white Converse sneakers. Their style featured a lace-up silhouette with canvas uppers and rounded toes. Flat white rubber soles completed the set, giving Muniz’s ensemble a distinctly casual finish that’s easy to wear and travel in — particularly over long periods of time.

A closer look at Muniz’s sneakers. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

For footwear, Muniz often opts for neutral shoes in black, white and dark red hues. When off-duty, the child of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony can be seen in flat-soled styles, including Dr. Martens boots, Converse and Vans sneakers. In the past, Muniz has worn flats in similar hues on the red carpet, as well as lace-up boots while performing onstage with Lopez. The young star is also one to watch in the future, making headlines earlier this year for their casual outfits while on Lopez and Affleck’s honeymoon in Paris.

