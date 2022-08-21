Ben Affleck’s Daughter Seraphina Affleck Sharpens Up in Suit & Oxfords at Jennifer Lopez’s Second Wedding

Seraphina Affleck was sharply dressed for her father Ben Affleck’s second wedding to Jennifer Lopez. The couple wed at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Saturday — which also shared a romantic history, as it’s where they would have originally wed in their initial 2003 engagement.

During Lopez and Ben’s wedding, 13-year-old Seraphina stuck to the all-white dress code in a light-toned white suit with a blazer and trousers. Finishing her ensemble was a set of classic black and white Oxford shoes — adding a sleek finish to her outfit. Seraphina’s ensemble also matched one of her new siblings’ outfits: Lopez’s 14-year-old child, Emme Muniz.

From center of photo: Seraphina Affleck (left at front), Maximilian Muniz (left with hat) and Emme Muniz (right) attend the cocktail reception at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding at his estate in Georgia on Aug. 20, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

At the ceremony, Lopez and Affleck were married by lifestyle coach Jay Shetty at his estate surrounded by friends and family. The event included an all-white dress code. According to People, Lopez wore a white gown with a flowing train and veil by Ralph Lauren; Affleck similarly followed suit in a white tuxedo jacket and black trousers.

The occasion followed Lopez and Affleck’s viral July honeymoon in Paris, where Lopez was spotted on numerous occasions with Affleck, Emme and Seraphina. Seraphina was notably spotted during an outing with her dad while leaving their hotel, dressed in grungy style in a printed button-down shirt, graphic Queen T-shirt, Marco shoes and orange and white low-top sneakers.

Ben Affleck and his daughter Seraphina Affleck are seen leaving their Hotel on July 25, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: GC Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in a second ceremony in Riceboro, Ga., on Affleck’s estate home, following their previous Las Vegas wedding and Parisian honeymoon in July. The outdoor occasion featured an all-white dress code, with the ceremony itself officiated by Jay Shetty. Guests included Ben’s children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Violet Affleck, 16, Seraphina Affleck, 13, Sam Affleck, 10; and Jennifer’s children from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muniz, both 14. Matt Damon, Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes were also among the attendees.

