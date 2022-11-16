Barron Trump Towers Above Crowd in Low-Height Soles for Donald’s Re-Election Announcement at Mar-a-Lago

Barron Trump was suited up for his father Donald Trump’s presidential announcement. The event happened yesterday night in Mar-a-Lago, Fla., as the former president announced his bid for re-election in 2024.

During the occasion, the 16-year-old sat by his mother Melania Trump in the front row of the event, wearing a black suit with a matching blazer and trousers. Paired with a white collared shirt, the staple pieces were complete with a silky blue tie. Trump’s ensemble fit into formal dress codes, often expected for men for evening occasions.

Barron Trump listens as former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach to announce his 2024 presidential campaign on Nov. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Trump laced into a set of black leather loafers. His set appeared to feature rounded toes, complete with thin laces and low-height soles. The style was a versatile base to his outfit — another item that’s earned its place as a mens’ wardrobe staple over the years. The pair was also similar to the loafers he also wore this weekend to big sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding to businessman Michael Boulos in Palm Beach — also paired with a black suit.

Donald Trump has officially announced his run for the Republican presidential nomination in the 2024 race. The announcement came at an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, attended by family members including Melania, Barron and Eric Trump. “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump stated, according to CNN.

