Zooey Deschanel Talks New App & Relationship on ‘Today Show’ in Purple Dress & Pink Pumps

Zooey Deschanel made a press appearance in a colorful look.

The “New Girl” alum hit “Today with Hoda and Jenna” on Friday in NYC. While on the morning show, she talked about her relationship with “Property Brothers” star Jonathan Scott as well as being a co-founder of the startup Merryfield, a shopping rewards app.

While on the show, Deschanel wore a purple dress from Carolina Herrera. The taffeta dress featured a rounded neckline and a ruffled skirt. The dress also featured a detachable bow sash. Deschanel kept the rest of her look relatively minimal, adding a statement bracelet and stud earrings for a bit of a sparkly touch.

For shoes, the “500 Days of Summer” star added a pair of bright heels. She wore bubblegum pink pumps with her purple dress. Her heels featured a pink piece placed over the toes and a thin heel that added at least 3 inches to Deschanel’s height.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the actress tends to go for colorful hues and classic, feminine styles. She tends to stick with pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet and at other formal events. Recently, she attended Venice Film Festival wearing a pair of icy blue satin pointy pumps with silver crystal bows. However, she said in a 2019 interview with Parade magazine that she no longer wears heels, so she also reaches for sharp ballet flats and Crocs, which she served as an ambassador for.

