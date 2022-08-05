Zooey Deschanel Slips on Ballet Flats With Boyfriend Jonathan Scott at ‘Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool’ Premiere

Zooey Deschanel made an elegant arrival at the opening night of “Mike Birbigili: The Old Man and the Pool” with her boyfriend and reality star Jonathan Scott. The duo posed for photos at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Deschanel looked stylish for the night out in a black maxi dress. The garment featured a round neckline, short ruffled balloon sleeves and floral embroidery on the chest and on the bodice. The piece also had see-through floral detailing near the hem. She complemented her look with a wide pink pale belt that wrapped tightly around her waist. For glam, the “New Girl” actress went with airy makeup and a bold red lip. Deschanel curled the ends of her hair and let her bangs fan out and sweep on her face.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott attend the Opening Night Of “Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool” at Mark Taper Forum on August 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez

For a subtle finish, Deschanel completed her look with nude ballet flats, a classic silhouette that comes with an interesting history. Ballet flats as a women’s shoe style emerged in the 1950s, and soon caught on as a pleasant medium between heels and sneakers. The feminine-meets-functional shoes are well and truly back in business and better than ever. The style was especially popular in the noughties, though it has stayed in fashion over the decades for its versatility of wear.

A closer look at Zooey Deschanel’s flats and Johnathan Scott’s boots at the opening night Of “Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool” at Mark Taper Forum on August 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Scott stood side by side in a casual ensemble. The “Property Brothers” star wore a khaki green denim jacket with a black and white spotted button-down shirt. He companied the tops skinny jeans, which were held up with by a black belt. The television personality made his footwear cohesive with the black remnants on his shirt and tied his look together with sleek black boots.

