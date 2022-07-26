Zoey Deutch is Angelic in White Maxi Dress and Peep-Toe Wedges at Saks Pop-Up Party

Zoey Deutch took her summery style all the way to Colorado for a Saks event.

The “Not Okay” star co-hosted a welcome party celebrating Saks’ new pop-up shop on Saturday. The shop, located in Aspen, is the brand’s first ever pop-up experience. Deutch co-hosted the party with Saks CEO Marc Metrick and guests included Chloe Fineman, Marianna Hewitt, Lili Buffett and more.

Deutch co-hosting a welcome party celebrating Saks Fifth Avenue’s first pop-up shop in Aspen. CREDIT: Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

To the star-studded event, Deutch wore a white sleeveless maxi dress from Proenza Schouler. The knit dress featured a twisted back and a beaded pin embellishment. The actress added large gold drop earrings to her outfit, and she tied the look together with a white woven leather bag from Bottega Veneta.

Metrick and Deutch co-hosting a welcome party celebrating Saks Fifth Avenue’s first pop-up shop in Aspen. CREDIT: Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

The “Set It Up” actress added a pair of black wedges to complete her look. Her Bottega Veneta Stretch Leather Wedge Mules featured a square, peep-toe style and a curved wedge heel that reached 3.5 inches. The shoes retail for $990 on Saks Fifth Ave’s website.

Bottega Veneta<br />Stretch Leather Wedge Mules CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Ave

When it comes to her style, Deutch tends to gravitate towards modern and stylish silhouettes, but she can style timeless pieces as well. For example, she recently hit Paris Fashion Week in a black fitted tube top worn underneath an oversized black blazer. She paired her jacket and top with a maxi-length black and white skirt with a whimsical, asymmetrical hem lined in white. She finished off the look with a pair of black strappy heels.

