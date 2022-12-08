Zoey Deutch Embraces Barbiecore in Hot Pink Jacket With Matching ’60s-Inspired Knee-High Boots

Zoey Deutch served major Barbiecore outfit inspiration while out in New York City on Dec. 8. The “Something From Tiffany’s” star popped in a hot pink Valentino ensemble for the occasion.

Deutch was chicly dressed in a button-down jacket and matching miniskirt. The top featured a wide collar, a bow at the neck and side slant pockets.

Zoey Deutch out in New York City on Dec. 8, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the 28-year-old entertainer accessorized with a hot pink bucket bag. She also added thin gold hoop earrings and a diamond ring. Deutch parted her hair in the middle and styled it straight. For glam, she went with soft makeup and a glossy neutral pout.

For footwear, Deutch coordinated her wardrobe with Valentino Garavani’s VLogo Jacquard Knee Boots. These retro-inspired knee boots are made from velvety jacquard patterned with the ‘VLogo’ inspired by the house’s archives. Made it Italy, the silhouette features zipper fastening along the side and has a heel height that measures approximately 1.1-inches.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Zoey Deutch out in New York City on Dec. 8, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to shoes, Deutch often wears sleek heels on the red carpet. The “Not Okay” actress can regularly be seen in pointed-toe pumps by Roger Vivier, as well as platform sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, she wears Veja, Nike and Converse sneakers, as well as sandals by Prada and Birkenstock. Deutch is also a fashion world fixture, appearing in Fendi’s debut Peekaboo handbag campaign and front rows for brands like Tory Burch, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace and more during Fashion Month.

