Zoey Deutch Is Red-Hot in Off-the-Shoulder Dress With Matching Pointy Pumps for Tiffany & Co. High Jewelry Blue Book Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zoey Deutch makes a bold statement in a dazzling number that puts her best spring foot forward. The “Before I Fall” actress attended a Tiffany & Co. event to unveil their annual high jewelry Blue Book collection, “Botanica.” The event honored the timeless botanical motifs from Tiffany’s heritage and recognized the brand’s transformable creations and legendary designers.

Zoey Deutch at the Tiffany & Co. Botanica event in Miami, Fl., on April 27, 2022. CREDIT: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Deutch went with a red maxi dress with a dramatic off-the-shoulder design for a chic flair. Along the neckline was ruffling that added volume and upped the ante of her darling number. The gown also had a neat bow on the front for a seamless finish that also blended in with the vibrancy of the piece.

Zoey Deutch at the Tiffany & Co. Botanica event in Miami, Fl., on April 27, 2022. CREDIT: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Deutch kept her accessories simple and went with diamond-encrusted bracelets and rings, a matching necklace and dangling stud earrings that twinkled and sparkled.

To finish off everything, Deutch popped on a pair of red pumps. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches and had a pointed-toe design for a modern finish.

A closer look at Zoey Deutch’s red pointy pumps. CREDIT: BFA

When it comes to her style, Deutch tends to gravitate towards modern and stylish silhouettes. For example, she recently wore a cozy green sweater coordinated with brown baggy trousers and black leather booties while on the set of Amazon’s “Something from Tiffany’s” movie last month.

See how high heels evolved through the years.

Put on a pair of red heels for chic pop of color.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $140.

To Buy: Kurt Geiger Britton pumps, $90 (was $175).

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Giselle pumps, $83.