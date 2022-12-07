Zoey Deutch Continues to Wear Tiffany Blue in Corset Dress & Sparkling Sandals on ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’

Zoey Deutch was spotted out for a stroll early this morning in New York, making her way to the “Live With Kelly and Ryan” studios. The actress is currently on a press tour for her new film, “Something From Tiffany’s.”

Continuing with her Tiffany-blue theme — as first seen at the movie’s premiere last week, Deutch wore a bright light blue Oscar de la Renta dress with bedazzled heels for the occasion.

Zoey Deutch is seen in Tribeca on Dec. 7, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

The “Vampire Academy” actress’ dress was a simple a-line style with a fitted strappy scoop neck bodice that gave off the illusion of a corseted waistline thanks to the garment’s tailored nature. The fitted bodice gave way to a lengthy free-flowing skirt with a few defined darts running down the front. Deutch accessorized with dazzling Tiffany & Co. earrings.

Zoey Deutch is seen in Tribeca on Dec. 07, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Deutch hit the city streets in strappy Andrea Wazen sandal heels in a stark blue to match her dress. The heel itself was skinny and long while the toes were pointed. Thin crystalized straps ran across the top of Deutch’s feet and up and around the ankle for a leg-climbing look.

Zoey Deutch is seen in Tribeca on Dec. 07, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to shoes, Deutch often wears sleek heels on the red carpet. The “Not Okay” actress can regularly be seen in pointed-toe pumps by Roger Vivier, as well as platform sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, she wears Veja, Nike, and Converse sneakers, as well as sandals by Prada and Birkenstock. Deutch is also a fashion world fixture, appearing in Fendi’s debut Peekaboo handbag campaign and front rows for brands like Tory Burch, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, and more during Fashion Month.

Zoey Deutch attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “Something From Tiffany’s” at AMC Century City 15 in Century City, California on Nov. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

