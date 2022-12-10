Zoey Deutch Updates the Little Black Dress With Geometric Silver Accents and Glossy Pumps at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022

Zoey Deutch showed out on the red carpet at Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 at Madison Square Garden yesterday in New York.

The “Vampire Academy” cast member made waves in her take on the little black dress, the chic modernized style featuring silver accents.

Zoey Deutch attends the iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 9, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Deutch’s dress was made out of a sleek velvety material and featured a strapless corseted bodice and a short but daring side slit. A swirling silver shape replaced the negative space that the side slit created, giving the otherwise plain black dress a dynamic and certainly eye-catching detail that altered the star’s silhouette entirely.

Emphasizing the silver accents, Deutch layered on a matching metal bracelet, rings and a diamond-encrusted necklace that brought the bling in a major way. The fashionista punctuated her look with a metallic manicure and wore her blond tresses in a simple middle part for good measure.

Related Demi Lovato Ups the Ante in a Spiked Cropped Jacket and Grungy Platform Sneakers Lizzo Is a Grinch in Striped Green BDSM-Inspired Corset and Shimmering Sneakers at iHeartMusic Jingle Ball Dua Lipa Serves Up Drama in a Black Crystalized Dress and Strappy Heels at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022

Opting for a sharp but classic addition to her ensemble, Deutch wore a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction that offered the “Why Him?” actress a more comfortable experience. The shoe style is a tried and true pick beloved by many celebrities for its endless versatility and range of colorful iterations.

When it comes to shoes, Deutch often wears sleek heels on the red carpet. The “Not Okay” actress can regularly be seen in pointed-toe pumps by Roger Vivier, as well as platform sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, she wears Veja, Nike and Converse sneakers, as well as sandals by Prada and Birkenstock. Deutch is also a fashion world fixture, appearing in Fendi’s debut Peekaboo handbag campaign and front rows for brands like Tory Burch, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace and more during Fashion Month.

Zoey Deutch attends the iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 9, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

PHOTOS: See all the celebrity red carpet arrivals at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022.