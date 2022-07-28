Zoey Deutch Gives Glittering Gown a Refined Twist With Lace & Bow Platform Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zoey Deutch proved yet again that fashion risks are necessary. Case in point: her latest look. The “Vampire Diaries” star looked uber-chic while out in New York City today.

Deutch was all smiles as she made her way out of black vehicle in the Big Apple. She wore a sparkling cream ankle-length gown. The shimmery silhouette featured a white lace overlay at the top and a black bow at the center.

To place more emphasis on her look, she kept her accessories minimal and only added small gold hoop earrings. “The Outfit” actress styled her hair half up, half up down and let two strands of her bangs frame her face.

Deutch gave her ensemble a boost with black platform sandals. The towering style had a chunky outsole and had a wide bow across the toe. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit. Platform sandals feature an elevated sole and typically have a heel high of 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Deutch often steps out in sleek shoes. The “Not Okay” star regularly wears pointed-toe pumps by Roger Vivier, as well as platform sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, she will likely complete her looks with Nike, Veja and Converse sneakers, along with sandals from Prada and Birkenstock.

