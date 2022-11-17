Zoey Deutch Pops in Coral Pants With Denim Jacket & Sharp Ankle Boots at Esprit LA Pop-Up Launch Party

Esprit hosted an exclusive launch party at its first-ever North American pop-up store on Robertson Boulevard in Los Angeles last night. The pop-up opening marked the first physical United States retail store for Esprit since 2012 and coincided with a relaunch of the brand’s e-commerce site. The pop-up will carry the brand’s current collection as well as special capsule collections that will launch throughout the season.

Zoey Deutch was among the many stars to make an appearance at the event. The “Vampire Diaries” actress took a sleek approach to style with edgy accents for the launch. Deutch posed for photos in a denim overcoat that had a sharp collar with oversized pockets and thick cuffs.

Zoey Deutch attends the opening of Esprit LA Pop-Up on Nov. 16, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for ESPRIT

Underneath she wore a simple black top and added a pop of color to her look with coral pants. Deutch opted for minimal accessories and styled her blond tresses in loose waves.

When it came down to shoes, Deutch completed her look with a pair of black ankle boots. The silhouette had an elongated pointed toe and a rectangular heel.

A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

(L-R) Zoey Deutch and Ava Phillippe attend the opening of Esprit LA Pop-Up on Nov. 16, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for ESPRIT

Deutch often steps out in sleek shoes. The “Not Okay” star regularly wears pointed-toe pumps by Roger Vivier, as well as platform sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, she will likely complete her looks with Nike, Veja and Converse sneakers, along with sandals from Prada and Birkenstock.

