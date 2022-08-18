Zoey Deutch Embraces Regency Core Trends With Chunky Geometric Heels

Zoey Deutch made an exit from her NYC hotel on Monday looking angelic as ever.

The actress wore a white dress designed by Ulla Johnson, making the best of the regency core trend. The piece featured a lace-collar, long sleeves, a button-up tuxedo-style bodice, and a tie-waist band. The dress hit right above the ankle to allow for some much-needed summer breeze.

Zoey Deutch wears a white dress while exiting her hotel in New York City. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Deutch accessorized with a white handbag and large statement earrings. For footwear, she chose larger-than-life, open-toed platform sandals. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height while minimizing discomfort. In fact, if comfort is a concern, some experts recommend that you maintain a heel hight of no more than 3 inches by subtracting the height of the platform from the heel. For instance, if you’re wearing a 3.75-inch heel, the platform should be .75 inches.

Deutch also loves a good platform sandal, as evidenced by another recent outing. A good chunky heel is great for comfort, and the open-toe silhouette leaves room for the feet to breathe.

It’s no secret that Deutch is a fan of an all-white look. She was seen in an all-white maxi dress at a Saks Fifth Avenue pop-up party just last month.

