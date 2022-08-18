×
Zoey Deutch Embraces Regency Core Trends With Chunky Geometric Heels

By Kristopher Fraser
Zoey Deutch Seen Wearing An All White Ensemble While Out In New York City
Zoey Deutch made an exit from her NYC hotel on Monday looking angelic as ever.

The actress wore a white dress designed by Ulla Johnson, making the best of the regency core trend. The piece featured a lace-collar, long sleeves, a button-up tuxedo-style bodice, and a tie-waist band. The dress hit right above the ankle to allow for some much-needed summer breeze.

Deutch accessorized with a white handbag and large statement earrings. For footwear, she chose larger-than-life, open-toed platform sandals. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height while minimizing discomfort. In fact, if comfort is a concern, some experts recommend that you maintain a heel hight of no more than 3 inches by subtracting the height of the platform from the heel. For instance, if you’re wearing a 3.75-inch heel, the platform should be .75 inches.

Deutch also loves a good platform sandal, as evidenced by another recent outing. A good chunky heel is great for comfort, and the open-toe silhouette leaves room for the feet to breathe.

It’s no secret that Deutch is a fan of an all-white look. She was seen in an all-white maxi dress at a Saks Fifth Avenue pop-up party just last month.

