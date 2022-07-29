Zoey Deutch Turns Head at ‘Not Okay’ Premiere in Blue Statement Sleeve Dress and Jeweled Pumps

Zoey Deutch opted for a monochromatic look at her latest red carpet.

The actress hit the premiere of the new Hulu movie, “Not Okay” on Thursday night in New York. Deutch stars in the film, which is available to stream now, alongside Dylan O’Brien, Mia Issac, Nadia Alexander and more. For the event, Deutch wore an all-blue look, style by Elizabeth Stewart. She wore a royal blue mini dress from Elie Saab with a plunging neckline and oversized ruffled statement sleeves. Deutch accessorized with sapphire drop earrings and a few silver rings. She even went with a blue manicure in the same hue as her dress.

Deutch at the NYC premiere of “Not Okay” on July 28. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil

Deutch continued the monochrome theme with her footwear. The “Vampire Academy” star wore a pair of Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps. The shoes added to the glamorous feel of the outfit while still feeling fresh and youthful.

Deutch and O’Brien at the NYC premiere of “Not Okay” on July 28. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil

Deutch often steps out in sleek shoes. The “Set It Up” star regularly wears pointed-toe pumps by Roger Vivier, as well as platform sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti, Christian Louboutin and Stuart Weitzman. When off-duty, she will likely complete her looks with Nike, Veja and Converse sneakers, along with sandals from Birkenstock and Prada.

Add a touch of sparkle to your next outfit with these blue jeweled heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Badgley Mischka Cher Crystal Embellished Pump, $235

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Jessica Simpson Havella Pump, $40

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dillard's

Buy Now: J. Renee Felecia Satin Ornament Detail Dress Mules, $99

Click here to see how high heels have evolved over the years.