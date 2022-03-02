Zoey Deutch Pops in a Green Slouchy Sweater, Baggy Trousers and Black Square Booties on Set in NYC

Zoey Deutch on the set of "Something From Tiffanys" in New York City on March 2, 2022.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zoey Deutch makes on-set style look chic. The “Vampire Academy” star was spotted while walking on the set of an Amazon Original movie, “Something from Tiffany’s,” that she’s co-producing alongside Reese Witherspoon, and starring in.

For the outfit, Deutch wore a cozy green sweater that had a slightly stretched-out neckline. The garment had a slouchy disposition and featured long sleeves. On the lower half, she donned a pair of brown baggy trousers that were slightly cropped, with wide legs.

Deutch went minimal with accessories, only wearing a pair of silver hoop earrings and carrying a brown leather crossbody bag. And on her face, she chose a bright red lipstick that offered a bold pop of color contrast to her ensemble.

Zoey Deutch on the set of “Something From Tiffanys” in New York City on March 2, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Zoey Deutch on the set of “Something From Tiffanys” in New York City on March 2, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

To finish everything, she popped on a pair of black leather booties. The shoes had a sleek square-toe design, and the black leather uppers extended partially past her ankles. Her boots were on a circular block heel that peeked out from the back of the shoe to create an angular appearance.

A closer look at Zoey Deutch’s black leather booties. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to Deutch’s essential style, she tends to fancy trendy and flirty silhouettes that have an eye-catching print. Last year, Deutch was spotted on the set of “Not Okay” while wearing a gingham shirt, carpenter pants and chunky Converse sneakers that were a popular trend then and still today. She also wore a pink and red gingham skirt suit paired with crystal-embellished satin pumps for a sleek finish.

The actress is no stranger to the fashion industry. She has posed for a campaign with the Italian luxury house Fendi for its Peekaboo bag. She also was honored by Max Mara in 2017 by being the 12th recipient of the Women In Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award.

Put on a pair of square toe booties for a streamlined look.

CREDIT: Neiman Marcus To Buy: By Far Vanya Square-Toe Leather Booties, $630.

CREDIT: Sam Edelman

To Buy: Sam Edelman Anika Ankle Bootie, $170.

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Franco Sarto Stevie Boots, $169.