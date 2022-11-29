Zoe Saldaña Sparkles in Plunging Michael Kors Dress & Strappy Sandals on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zoe Saldaña sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” yesterday, sharing her experiences on the biggest movie sets in Hollywood from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” to the “Avatar” franchises. Beyond her expansive and star-studded movie career, the New York native talked about her kids and meeting director James Cameron.

Saldaña wore a Michael Kors dress full of sparkle. The halter-style dress the “The Losers” actress sported was adorned with decorative light-reflecting sequins. Crafted with a plunging neckline and a swirling midsection, Saldaña’s glimmering ensemble was paired alongside an equally sparkling silver Jared Lehr bracelet and matching Vrai studs.

Zoe Saldaña on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

For shoes, the star opted for practical footwear, securing her feet in black strappy sandal heels. The heel itself was skinny and long while the toes were rounded, contrasting the harsher lines at the hem of the dress. Black straps ran across the top of Saldaña’s feet, the shoes fastened in place with silver buckles on the toe and ankle straps.

Zoe Saldaña on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

The shoe silhouette has been seen on countless stars for its wearability and practicality. The footwear goes with just about everything, making them the perfect shoe for every occasion.

When it comes to footwear, Saldana’s styles are often chic and sleek. On the red carpet, the “Star Trek” actress favors stiletto-heeled pumps and mules by Louboutin, Piferi and Jimmy Choo, among other luxury labels When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Maison Margiela loafers, Tamara Mellon boots and Saint Laurent sandals, in addition to numerous contemporary styles. Her casual ensembles also feature sporty sneakers by Superga and Adidas, as well.

Zoe Saldaña on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

For her appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan’ yesterday, Saldaña switched things up in a silky set in the shade “Wisteria” from Lafayette 148 that featured a long sleeve blouse and matching midi skirt. Overtop the set, the star wore an oversized black coat, layering up in the chilly weather. Saldaña coordinated the light purple look with leather pointed toe pumps in tan.

Zoe Saldaña attended “Live with Kelly and Ryan” in New York. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

PHOTOS: See Zoe Saldaña’s chicest shoe moments over the years.

Shop these black heels for your next big night out.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Buy Now: Black Suede Studio Kris Sandals, $248.

CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Schutz High Heel Sandal, $118.

CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Alexander Wang Nova High Heel Sandal, $595.