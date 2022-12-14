Zoe Saldana Sparkles in Asymmetrical Minidress & Strappy Mules on ‘James Corden’

Zoe Saldaña sparkled while appearing on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Tuesday night. The actress was joined on the late-night talk show by actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani.

During her appearance, Saldaña got candid about her new film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which officially hits theaters on Dec. 16. The highly-anticipated sequel also stars Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Bailey Bass and Sigourney Weaver.

Saldaña looked stunning for the interview. The “Colombiana” star wore a glittery green dress, chosen by her longtime stylist Petra Flannery. The piece featured flowy 3/4 sleeves and a miniskirt that had a ruffled asymmetrical hemline.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Dec. 13, 2022, with guest Zoe Saldaña. CREDIT: CBS

Saldaña parted her hair in the middle and styled it in soft waves. For glam, she went with shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout. To place more emphasis on her look, she simply accessorized with a few midi rings.

When it came down to the shoes, “The Adam Project” actress completed her look with a set of black mules. The silhouette had crisscross straps on the toe, a thin strap near the ankle and sat atop a stiletto heel.

Mules are never too casual or too dressy. The silhouette offers business at the front and party at the back. The modern simplicity of mules enhances your daily styles with a fashionable touch without being too bold or too boring.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Dec. 13, 2022, with guests Zoe Saldaña and Kumail Nanjian. CREDIT: CBS

When it comes to fashion, Saldaña knows how to make a statement on and off the red carpet. She loves to experiment with her looks. As for footwear, the entertainer favors dramatic looks with unexpected details. Some of her favorite labels are Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci and the Michael Kors collection.

