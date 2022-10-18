Zoe Saldaña Slips On Louboutin Pumps & Leather Dress for ‘From Scratch’ Special Screening

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zoe Saldaña made a sleek choice to attend Netflix’s “From Scratch” special screening in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “Avatar” actress modeled a skin-toned hue leather dress from Fendi’s fall 2022 couture collection. The fitted dress featured a sweetheart neckline and an A-line skirt. She accessorized with a set of EF Collection mini huggie earrings featuring 0.26 carats of diamond and covered in 14k gold. Saldaña also added a couple more sparkling details with an assortment of gold rings from the diamond company Vrai.

Zoe Saldaña attends Netflix’s “From Scratch” Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on Oct. 17, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

The actress kept it monochrome with her footwear. Saldaña wore brown Christain Louboutin pumps to complete her look. The leather stilettos featured a pointed toe and a 4-inch heel. The leather version of the Kate pumps is from the designer’s summer 2021 collection.

Christian Louboutin “Kate” smooth napa leather pumps.

Saldaña was styled by Petra Flannery, who has worked with other stars like Emma Stone, Ellen Pompeo, and Claire Danes.

Bela Bajaria, Zoe Saldaña, Reese Witherspoon, Nexflix CEO Ted Sarandos, Attica Locke, and Tembi Locke attend Netflix’s “From Scratch” Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on Oct. 17, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

Many stars attended the special screening including Reese Witherspoon who is the drama film’s executive producer. The love story takes place in Florence, Italy with Saldaña as the lead, Amy Wheeler. The Netflix series will debut on Oct. 21.

