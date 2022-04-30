Zoe Saldana Delivers Grunge Glamour in Cutout Dress & Metal-Tipped Pumps at CinemaCon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zoe Saldana made her way to the red carpet at CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards 2022. The event celebrated all things movies and was held at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Zoe Saldana on the red carpet at Cinemacon on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA Saldana strapped into a black dress for the big night that had a single strap over the shoulder and two more below the shoulders. The dress was form-fitting and featured small cutouts running along one side; its length and intricate details created the illusion that it wrapped around her body. On the other side, a small cutout can be seen on the hip beside a larger cutout on the back.

Saldana wore a plethora of diamond and gold rings, and a pair of diamond-embellished hoops to seal the deal. Saldana wore her hair back in a high slicked-back ponytail and tied a silky black ribbon in her hair for good measure.

The only pops of color in this outfit come from Saldana’s red lip color and matching red nails.

A formal red carpet look like this one captures the sort of elegance that some extremely colorful looks just don’t provide. The look is a reminder that black dresses, in all their forms, will never go out of style.

Zoe Saldana on the red carpet at Cinemacon on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA Saldana plays with metals when it came down to choosing a shoe. The actress wore a shiny black heel with buckle detailing in silver. The toes on the footwear are pointed and have a silver accent at the very tip. The shoes, like the dress, are slightly punk and rebellious thanks to all the silver hardware. The heels make for a perfect pairing to such a memorable dress.

