Zoe Saldana Styles High-Waist Velvet Skirt With Sheer Top & Futuristic Bracelets at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner

The stars showed up and showed out at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change.

The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham also attended. Zoe Saldaña was one of the famous faces to make an appearance. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” actress pulled out an elegant ensemble for the occasion. Saldaña wore a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent. The garment featured a sheer top with a scooped neckline, a fitted, high-waist velvet skirt and a slightly flared hem.

Zoe Saldaña attends the British Vogue ‘Forces For Change’ dinner at The Londoner Hotel on Dec. 4, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty I

Adding a dose of edge to her look, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star accessorized with several chunky bracelets and an oversized rectangular clutch. For makeup, Saldaña went with pink eyeshadow and a matching pout. She parted her hair in the middle and styled in soft waves.

The length of her gown didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice. However, it is likely that she completed her ensemble with strappy sandals, coordinating pointed-toe pumps or peep-toe heels.

Zoe Saldaña attends the British Vogue ‘Forces For Change’ dinner at The Londoner Hotel on Dec. 4, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty I

When it comes to fashion, Saldaña knows how to make a statement on and off the red carpet. She loves to experiment with her looks. As for footwear, the entertainer favors dramatic looks with unexpected details. Some of her favorite labels are Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci and the Michael Kors collection.

