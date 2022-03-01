Zoe Saldana Is Chic in Floor-Length Black Dress and 6-inch Platform Pumps at the ‘The Adams Project’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zoe Saldana was the epitome of chic at the premiere of her new sci-fi film, “The Adams Project.” The actress joined her costars, Jennifer Garner and Ryan Reynolds for the New York City premiere on Monday night. It was a star-studded event as Blake Lively and “Stranger Things” actors Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo were also in attendance. The “Adams Project” will premiere on Netflix on March 11th.

Zoe Saldana at the premiere of ‘The Adam Project’ held at Alice Tully Hall in New York City on February 28, 2022. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

Saldana graced the red carpet in a floor-length black dress by Saint Laurent that was complete with a low-cut neckline. The collard frock was adorned with large gold buttons on the edge of the front placket and a slight slit on the side. To amp up the glamour, the “Avatar” actress slicked her hair back into a ponytail and added a pop of color with pink eyeshadow and an array of metallic bracelets.

When it came down to footwear, the “Colombiana” star elevated her look with a pair of platform sandals. The height-defying patent leather heels included a chunky outer sole and a thin 6-inch heel.

Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner at the World Premiere of ‘The Adam Project’ held at the Alice Tully Hall in New York City on February 28, 2022. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

Saldana knows how to make a statement on and off the red carpet. She is never afraid to experiment with her looks. As for footwear, the award-winning actress favors dramatic looks with unexpected details. Some of her favorite labels are Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Dolce & Gabbana.

