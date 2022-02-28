Zoe Saldana Hits ‘Today Show’ in Printed Black Dress, Black Coat and Bright Orange Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zoe Saldana looked chic and well-coordinated in her latest outfit.

The “Avatar” actress headed to her appearance on “The Today Show” on Monday morning in NYC. She appeared on the morning show to discuss her upcoming film, “The Adam Project.” Saldana wore a black midi dress from Paco Rabanne that included a fun print in shades of orange and white. Over top, Saldana added a long black wool coat to keep warm while still looking stylish. She finished off her look with thick gold hoops, rings and a black crossbody bag.

Saldana in NYC on Feb. 28. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The award-winning actress matched the orange splashes from her dress to her shoes perfectly. Saldana opted for a pair of bright orange pumps from Christian Louboutin that brought out the splashes of orange in the dress. The Betty Sling shoe included a rounded toe and a slingback ankle strap style.

A closer look at Saldana’s pumps. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Throughout the years, Saldana has impressed her fans with stunning designs and eye-catching shoe silhouettes. From her colorblock black and white jumpsuit for the “Avengers: Infinity War” premiere to her Met Gala 2016 feathery gown, Saldana keeps her accessories very minimal. As for shoes, she opts for Dolce & Gabbana open-toe sandals, Tamara Mellon strappy high-heels and Cesare Paciotti booties.

Aside from her fashion taste, the superhero star has collaborated with top fashion brands. She partnered with Kohl’s and Adidas for a capsule collection of footwear, activewear and accessories for women.

Add in a pop of color with your own orange heels, similar to Louboutin’s Betty Sling.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: JLo Jennifer Lopez Noley Pump, $70

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Anne Klein Iella Convertible Strap Slingback, $79

CREDIT: Courtesy of Marc Fisher

Buy Now: Marc Fisher Scully Slingback Pump, $99

