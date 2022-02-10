Zoe Saldana Masters Business-Chic Style With Two Outfit Changes & Versatile Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zoe Saldana served up some serious style on Tuesday while out in New York. The “Avatar” star stepped out in not one, but two chic ensembles.

She kept it casual while taking a break from filming “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.” The actress wore an on-brand beige wool coat. She paired her earth tone outerwear with a black button-up shirt and blue slacks. Saldana accessorized her attire with a nude saddle bag and a black face mask for safety.

Zoe Saldana spotted leaving the Greenwich Hotel in New York City on February 8, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

She styled her hair in soft sultry waves and added subtle pieces of jewelry. When it came down to footwear, the starlet finished off her look with black leather boots. The boots included a pointed-toe and a short stacked heel.

Zoe Saldana flashes a big smile in her second outfit for the day in New York City on February 8, 2022. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

After taking on the Big Apple in her look, she was captured arriving at her hotel in a colorful navy blue dress. She complemented the thigh-high slit number with a long black trench coat. On her feet was a pair of Cognac Great Frontier Boots by Tamara Melon. The slouchy silhouette features a cloud cushion insole and ultra foam cushioning for unparalleled comfort. The knee high boots retail for $1,295. Pointed-toe boots have become a huge staple this winter. Several celebrities like Lala Anthony, Ashanti, Olivia Culpo, Kendall Jenner, Chloe Bailey and Heidi Klum have all been spotted in the shoe style in recent weeks.

When it comes to fashion, Saldana knows how to make a statement on and off the red carpet. She loves to experiment with her looks. As for footwear, the “Colombiana” star favors dramatic looks with unexpected details. Some of her favorite labels are Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Dolce & Gabbana.

