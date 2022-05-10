Zoe Saldana Goes Barefoot With Chic Pink Mini Skirt & Top for Beach Day With Kids in Miami

Zoe Saldana had some fun in the sun at the beach with her kids in Miami on Monday. The actress kept it casual as she took a break from filming, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.”

For the outing, Saldana wore a short-sleeve baby pink T-shirt. The garment featured a round neckline and slightly cropped hem. To give her look some contrast, she teamed her top with a pale pink mini skirt. The “Avatar” star accessorized with red-tinted aviator shades, a stack of beaded bracelets and small multicolored hoop earrings.

Zoe Saldana takes a walk on the beach in Miami, Florida on May 9, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Zoe Saldana spends time with her kids at the beach in Miami, Florida on May 9, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

She opted for a fresh face with no makeup and let her long lustrous locs blow in the wind as she soaked up some sun. Of course, she went barefoot for the beach day. When she’s on duty, Saldana will likely complete her looks with classic and colorful pumps, bejeweled flats, versatile boots and towering platform sandals.

Zoe Saldana spends time with her kids at the beach in Miami, Florida on May 9, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to fashion, Saldana knows how to make a statement on and off the red carpet. She loves to experiment with her looks. As for footwear, the “Colombiana” star favors dramatic looks with unexpected details. Some of her favorite labels are Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Dolce & Gabbana.

Zoe Saldana attends the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards 2022 held at Omnia Nightclub in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 28, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA Saldana recently made a stylish statement as she attended the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards 2022. The award-winning entertainer strapped into a black dress. She rounded out her look with shiny pointed-toe pumps. The shoes, like her dress, are slightly punk and rebellious thanks to all the silver hardware. The heels made a perfect pairing for such a memorable dress.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Saldana’s chic shoe style through the years.