Zoe Saldana Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Minidress With Matching Pantaboots at ‘Avatar: The Way Of The Water’ South Korea Premiere

Zoe Saldaña brought the sparkles to the premiere of “Avatar: The Way Of The Water” in Seoul, South Korea on Dec. 9. The sci-fi film, which will be released on Dec. 16, is a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” and stars Saldaña, Kate Winslet, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Bailey Bass and Sigourney Weave.

Saldaña wore a sparkling embellished black minidress from Valentino’s spring 2023 collection. The ensemble featured a semi-sweetheart neckline and spaghetti straps, with sequins creating a floral pattern all over. To accessorize, Saldaña opted for an assortment of silver-toned rings with a pair of black studs.

Actress Zoe Saldaña attends the premiere of “Avatar: The Way Of The Water” on Dec.09, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. CREDIT: Getty Images

Saldaña kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style tucked away from the face to bring attention to her glowing makeup that featured a sparkling eye and a glossy pink lip.

The actress was matching all the way down to her footwear with matching pantaboots from Valentino. The style, which consisted of trousers or leggings with a heeled boot attached, has taken over the fashion world in 2022. Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Diesel and Jeffrey Campbell have also embraced the silhouette. Saldaña’s pantaboots featured a stiletto heel that was at least 4 inches tall.

Actress Zoe Saldana attends the premiere of “Avatar: The Way Of The Water” on Dec.09, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. CREDIT: Getty Images

As usual, Saldaña was styled by Petra Flannery for this stunning look. The stylist has worked with other stars like Emma Stone, Ellen Pompeo, and Reese Witherspoon.

Saldaña’s envious shoe closet is filled with chic and sleek styles. For red carpet appearances, the “Star Trek” actress tends to gravitate towards stiletto-heeled pumps or sandals from luxury labels like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, Saldaña slips into sporty sneakers of comfy loafers and boots from brands like Adidas, Maison Margiela, and Tamara Mellon.

