Zoe Saldana Nods the ’90s in Distressed Jeans With Bejeweled Flats for Baby2Baby

By Jacorey Moon
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zoe Saldana channels ‘90s minimalism for her latest appearance.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star attended Baby2Baby’s Mother’s Day distribution event in Los Angeles yesterday, where they provided formula, diapers, hygiene items, clothing, groceries and more for low-income families that Baby2Baby serves. Some of the other celebs there included Jenna Dewan, Behati Prinsloo and Desi Perkins.

Zoe Saldana, Baby2Baby, Los Angeles, April 21 2022
Zoe Saldana at a Baby2Baby event in Los Angeles on April 21, 2022.
Saldana went with a black cardigan that had puffy sleeves and featured a plunging neckline for modern detailing. The garment also had chunky knit cuffs and a column of coordinating buttons down the middle. On the lower half, she wore a pair of medium-wash distressed jeans that had a straight yet tapered leg that felt like a slight nod to the ‘90s.

Saldana went colorful with her accessories and donned stacks of beaded bracelets along with a matching necklace.

For footwear, Saldana donned a pair of neutral-colored lacy flats. The shoes had a silver shiny floral-embellishment on the front for a slight pop of glitter to her sleek look.

Ballet flats as a women’s shoe style emerged in the 1950s, and soon caught on as a pleasant medium between heels and sneakers. The style was especially popular in the noughties, though it has stayed in fashion over the decades for its versatility of wear.

When it comes to clothing, Saldana has a trendy and sophisticated taste. For example, she recently donned a black midi dress from Paco Rabanne paired with a long black wool coat and bright orange pumps from Christian Louboutin for an appearance on “The Today Show” in NYC.

Click through the gallery to see Saldana’s chicest shoe moments. 

