Zoe Kravitz Braves the Cold in Long Cardigan, Chunky Boots & Quilted Yves Saint Laurent Bag

Zoe Kravitz was spotted running errands all bundled up in New York City today. The movie star went for cozy clothes and chunky footwear to aid in warding off the cold front taking over the Big Apple.

The model wore a lengthy black chunky knit cardigan sweater with long sleeves which she threw over black wide-legged trousers and a black tee. The “Big Little Lies” actress sported a dark baseball cap layered underneath a bright blue scarf wrapped around the star’s head. On her shoulder, Kravitz carried a collapsable Yves Saint Laurent quilted shopping bag with a gold monogram pasted on the front while she hid her gaze with chunky black sunnies.

The Los Angeles native’s shoes were hard to see, however, they appeared to be chunky black boots with thick soles and exaggerated rounded toes. The style is a closet staple and certainly welcomed during the colder months spent trudging through the big city.

Zoe Kravitz in New York on Oct. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of YSL

When Kravitz attended the Saint Laurent show in Paris during Paris Fashion Week just days ago, the star wore a long black coat with a shiny finish that was akin to a suit jacket only lengthier. Featuring a double-breasted collar and deep pockets, the cozy menswear-inspired outerwear was worn over a simple black mock neck cropped top and a see-through mid-length skirt.

Zoe Kravitz attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

“The Batman” actress wore black briefs under the sheer skirt, offering her more coverage. Adding extra layers to her look, the model slipped into black tights and accessorized with small silver hoop earrings. Kravitz wore her dark hair slicked back and out of her face in a tight updo while her makeup was kept dewy and natural, a departure from her usual smokey look.

As far as footwear went, Kravitz stepped into classic shiny black square-toe pumps with 4-inch heels.

