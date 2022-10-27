Zoë Kravitz Chicly Elevates Tube Dress With Manolo Blahnik Pumps at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection Launch Party

Zoë Kravitz was one of the many stars that attended Tiffany & Co’s Lock Collection launch party last night in Los Angeles.

The SAG award nominee was dressed to the nines in a perfect strapless wool-blend midi dress from The Row. The slim fit design encompassed an internal bodice for support and sleekness. The brand describes the wool blend as a supportive internal boning to keep it perfectly in place and to serve up the ultimate silhouette.

Zoë Kravitz attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Her accessories included a Tiffany & Co bedazzled choker, diamond rings, and ornamental diamond earrings. To fully execute the look, she pulled her hair back into a sleek bun to showcase her nude lipstick and blushed cheeks.

For footwear, Kravitz slipped into a pair of classic Manolo Blahnik pumps elevating the star’s look. The pair featured 4.1″ stiletto heels, a pointed toe, and a topstitched collar. Ever since Carrie Bradshaw donned the elusive brand on HBO’s “Sex & The City”, Manolo Blahnik stiletto pumps have been the It girl of the shoe industry, contributing to countless best-dressed outfits.

Tiffany & Co. celebrated the launch of its new Lock collection with a VIP dinner in West Hollywood. The event, hosted by Alexandre Arnault and Anthony Ledru, was held at the Sunset Tower Hotel. The event also featured a star-studded red carpet, with guests including Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot, Hailey Bieber, Alexandra Daddario, Halsey, Zoë Kravitz, Zoey Deutch, Miranda Kerr, Alexa Demie, Landon Barker and more in attendance.

