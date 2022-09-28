Zoe Kravitz Means Risky Business With Sleek Suiting in Sheer Skirt & Pumps at Saint Laurent’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zoe Kravitz was classically chic sitting front row at Saint Laurent’s spring 2023 show today during Paris Fashion Week.

Dressed in all-black by the brand, Kravitz wore a long black coat with a shiny finish that was akin to a suit jacket only lengthier. Featuring a double breasted collar and deep pockets, the cozy menswear-inspired outerwear was worn over a simple black mock neck cropped top and a see-through mid-length skirt.

Zoe Kravitz attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

“The Batman” actress wore black briefs under the sheer skirt, offering her more coverage. Adding extra layers to her look, the model slipped into black tights and accessorized with small silver hoop earrings. Kravitz wore her dark hair slicked back and out of her face in a tight updo while her makeup was kept dewy and natural, a departure from her usual smokey look.

As far as footwear went, Kravitz stepped into classic shiny black square toe pumps with 4-inch heels. The simple but effective style has withstood the test of time for its versatility and wearability, offering the tried and true shoe longevity in any person’s wardrobe. Like a chameleon, pumps have changed shape, color, and pattern since their creation centuries ago, but the recognizable silhouette still remains.

