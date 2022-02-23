Zoë Kravitz Wows in Risky Cut-Out Black Gown and Invisible Heels at the London Premiere of ‘The Batman’

Zoë Kravitz shut down the red carpet for the London premiere of “The Batman” at the IMAX Waterloo on Wednesday. The 33-year-old actress who plays Catwoman, also known as Selina Kyle, arrived in a stunning black dress that was complete with risky cutouts.

Kravitz kept her overall look simple, teaming her halterneck gown with black and pearl earrings and neutral pointy nails. The “High Fidelity” star slick her short dark hair down and swept her bangs to the side. She opted for soft glam and a nude lip.

Zoe Kravitz on the red carpet at the London premiere “The Batman” on February 23, 2022. CREDIT: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com

The length of her gown made it hard to get a glimpse at her shoes, but it would be no surprise if she complemented her garment with a silhouette from Gucci, Fendi or Saint Laurent. As an official Saint Laurent ambassador, the “Dope” actress often reps styles from the French label and appears in advertisements and campaigns for the brand; she even wore a mesh dress from YSL for last year’s Met Gala.

Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz at the London premiere of “The Batman” at the IMAX Waterloo on February 23, 2022. CREDIT: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com

Robert Pattison was also one of the leading stars to appear at the special screening of the film. The “Twilight” star was dressed to impress. Pattison donned an oversized gray blazer with matching trousers. He tied his look together with a black turtleneck sweater and a silver chain bracelet. On his feet was a pair of chunky black shoes.

(Left to Right) Andy Serkis, Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano and Jeffrey Wright at the London premiere of “The Batman” at IMAX Waterloo on February 23, 2022. CREDIT: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com

“The Batman” officially hits theaters on March 4.

