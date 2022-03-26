Zoe Kravitz Goes Casual Chic in a Sheer Black Top, Straight Jeans and Black Pointy Pumps for Saint Laurent

Zoë Kravitz gives a lesson in mixing textures and aesthetics with her latest look.

Coming off of the high of her latest role as Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, in the 2022 “The Batman” film, the “High Fidelity” star attended the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles last night, where she went casual chic ensemble for the star-studded event that hosted the likes of Zendaya, Andie MacDowell and Maude Apatow.

Zoë Kravitz at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscar party in Los Angeles on March 25, 2022. CREDIT: SAINT LAURENT

Zoë Kravitz at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscar party in Los Angeles on March 25, 2022. CREDIT: SAINT LAURENT

Outfit-wise, Kravitz went with a black sheer one-shoulder top that featured intricate draping and matching sleeves that further elevated her edgy vibe. On the lower half, she went with a pair of straight-leg jeans that gave her attire a tidy appearance.

Zoë Kravitz at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscar party in Los Angeles on March 25, 2022. CREDIT: SAINT LAURENT

A closer look at Zoe Kravitz’s black pumps. CREDIT: Saint Laurent

To complete everything, she threw on a pair of black pointed-toe pumps that had a height of approximately three inches and unified her outfit effortlessly.

When it comes to her clothing taste, she tends to fancy stylish and unique silhouettes. For example, she wore a monochromatic vibe in all black consisting of a mock-neck top with high-waist pleated trousers paired with black pointy pumps for a sleek appearance during “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” She also recently wore a black slouchy hoodie and brown baggy trousers and chunky matching boots that created an easy loungewear moment for fall.

Kravitz has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for labels like Saint Laurent, Alexander Wang, Balenciaga and The Row. She is also a global ambassador for YSL beauty.

