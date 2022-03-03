Zoë Kravitz Continues Sleek Style Streak With All-Black Outfit and Pointed-Toe Pumps on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

On Wednesday, Zoë Kravitz stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz has been on a press tour to promote “The Batman,” which officially debuts in theaters on Friday. During the interview, the award-winning actress opened up about how she landed the role of Catwoman.

“My agent told me that I was on the list of actors they were looking at. Even that would have been enough to have been on that list was pretty wild. I flew out to L.A. to meet Matt Reeves,” Kravitz said.

Zoe Kravitz on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on March 2, 2022. CREDIT: Ryan Muir/NBC

For the appearance, the “Dope” star continued with her sleek style streak by opting for an all-black ensemble. Her look consisted of a cropped mock-neck top and high-waist pleated trousers.

She slicked her raven locs up into a bun and left a few strands drape on the sides of her face. The “Big Little Lies” star complemented her look with soft neutral makeup, small hoops and a few midi rings.

To ground everything, she slipped into a pair black slingback pumps. The classic style featured a pointed toe and a thin heel.

Zoe Kravitz on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on March 2, 2022. CREDIT: Ryan Muir/NBC

As of lately, Kravitz has been sticking to a monochromatic aesthetic. At the New York City premiere of “The Batman,” she gave a nod to her Catwoman character with a black gown by Oscar de la Renta. The strapless garment included a feline bust silhouette at the top and laced up in the center.

Click through the gallery to see more of Zoe Kravitz’s bold style through the years.

Add a touch of elegance to your ensemble with classic black pumps.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140.

CREDIT: Nine West

Buy Now: Nine West Bliss Pointy Toe Pumps, $67 (was $89).

CREDIT: Target

Buy Now: A New Day Lacey D’orsay Heel Pumps, $21 (was $25).