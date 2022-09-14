LeBron James’ Daughter Zhuri James Looks Like a Princess In a Lavender Dress & Butterfly Accessories for Vanity Fair

Zhuri James and her family posed for their first-ever feature story in Vanity Fair. The colorful spread saw the group relaxing at home, clad in everything from swimwear to gowns.

A still saw Zhuri and her family gathered around the dinner table, her older brothers Bronny and Bryce looking their sharpest, while a meal was laid out before them. Certainly not your average dinner party, the 7-year-old star stood beside her dad LeBron, kissing him on the cheek, dressed in a lavender lace dress with balloon sleeves and butterfly clips in her hair. The delicate dress featured see-through sleeves that added a whimsical touch to the simple and cute ensemble.

Zhuri’s mother Savannah stood beside the table wearing a pleated blush pink and sparkling gold gown with a bold keyhole cutout on the bodice and a high ruffled neckline.

Accompanying her gilded digs, the entrepreneur wore a bright pink ruffled boa which she draped over her arms. The pink-centric look was partnered with silver and turquoise rings and dangling teardrop style earrings that paired well with the flushed tones.

Beyond being a celebrated professional basketball player on the Lakers, LeBron has worked closely with the shoe and apparel brand to create inventive sneakers for all generations to enjoy. Some of the athlete’s most recent shoe accomplishments sporting that coveted swoosh range from a Fruity Pebbles style shoe flecked with colors, to having his very own Nike Air Force 1 color way. Not only is LeBron making history on the court, but through one shoe at a time.

