Zendaya Sees Stripes in ’90s Vintage Dress and Hidden Heels at ‘Euphoria’ Premiere

Zendaya earned her stripes at the season 2 premiere of HBO’s “Euphoria.”

The Emmy Award-winning actress posed ahead of the red carpet in a vintage Valentino dress, as captured on Instagram by FNAA Style Influencer of the Year winner Law Roach. The strapless Spring 1992 number, originally worn by Linda Evangelista, featured a slim fit and a scalloped neckline. The piece also included vertical black and white stripes for a streamlined appearance. Roach completed Zendaya’s look with diamond drop earrings and rings.

Zendaya poses in a Spring 1992 Valentino gown at the “Euphoria” season 2 premiere. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

Though the “Dune” actress’ shoes weren’t visible, she likely wore a pair of coordinating Christian Louboutin pumps. Pointed-toe pairs of the designer’s trademark heels, particularly the So Kate style, have become her go-to red carpet shoes over the years. Most styles feature triangular toes and towering stiletto heels, as well as a color that matches or coordinates with Zendaya’s outfits.

When it comes to shoes, the former “Shake It Up” actress has been spotted in strappy sandals, boots and pumps from Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and Casadei. She also serves as a frequent collaborator with fashion brands including Tommy Hilfiger and as a brand ambassador for Valentino, Bulgari, Lancôme and Covergirl Cosmetics. The actress has even ventured into design, launching her affordable Daya by Zendaya shoe collection in 2016. Zendaya has become a front-row fixture during Fashion Month as well, attending runway shows for Michael Kors, Vera Wang, Louis Vuitton, Rebecca Minkoff and others.

