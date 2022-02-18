Zendaya & Tom Holland Are Couple Goals in Matching Hockey Jerseys

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It was a fun night out for Zendaya and Tom Holland on Thursday evening in New York. The dynamic duo was joined by Zendaya’s “Euphoria” co-star Hunter Schafer and Holland’s younger brother, Harry Holland, at the New York Rangers hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden.

Zendaya stepped out in a cream-colored sweater with a long white skirt. The Emmy Award-winning actress accessorized her casual attire with round clear frames and a black face mask.

When it came down to footwear, the “Dune” star tied her neutral ensemble together with black ankle boots. The leather silhouette added an edge to her look as it included a square-shaped toe, suede detailing on the outer sole and a chunky block heel.

Hunter Schafer made sure to keep it cozy for the night. The LGBTQIA+ rights activist sported a New York Rangers jersey with light wash denim jeans and black shoes. She pulled her hair back into two space buns and accessorized with a yellow face mask.

Tom Holland followed in Schafer’s footsteps by also wearing a New York Rangers jersey. To stay warm in the cool temperatures, the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” actor layered his pullover with a burgundy hoodie and a black jacket. He complemented his outwear with baggy black jeans. On his feet was a pair of Nike Air Max Magma sneakers.

While fans loved to see the group out together, they couldn’t get over Zendaya’s and Holland’s matching hockey jerseys. Zendaya’s jersey had Holland’s name on the back along with the number 96, which is the year they were both born and Holland’s jersey read, “Zendaya” with the same number.

