Zendaya Masterfully Styles a Shirt Dress With Sheer Tights and Pointy Suede Pumps

Zendaya gallivants in effortless style. The “Euphoria” star was spotted while out and about in New York City yesterday while wearing a sleek look.

For the outfit, Zendaya wore a black shirt dress that featured a column of buttons and long sleeves. It had an oversized fit throughout for a modern feel. She accessorized with a black belt that had a silver buckle tied around her waist, a black face mask and sheer black tights.

Zendaya out and about in NYC on Feb. 16, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

To ground everything, the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star chose to wear a pair of suede black Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps that added a chic elevation.

A closer look at Zendaya’s suede black pointy pumps. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to Zendaya’s essential sartorial choices, she tends to have a modern yet classic taste that she uses to put her own spin on some of the most popular trends of the moment. For example, we’ve recently seen her wear a tan leather shearling-lined coat paired with leather boots for a refined appearance. And we’ve even seen her walk on a red carpet in an embellished blazer and sparkly stocking boots for a statement-making arrival.

The “Dune” actress is a fashionista and has worked with legacy brands within the industry. In 2019, she collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger to create a capsule collection that consisted of ’70s-inspired clothing. The show included stars like Pat Cleveland, Winnie Harlow and Grace Jones walking for the collection’s runway show. She has also starred in campaigns for brands like Valentino and Bvlgari.

