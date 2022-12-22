Zendaya Goes Viral With Blond Haircut Debut & New ’90s-Approved Look With Hidden Heels

Zendaya debuted a fresh new winter look on Instagram. The Emmy Award-winning actress uploaded a boomerang clip of herself, tucking her short tresses behind her ears and striking a pose for the flashing camera. Styled by celebrity hairstylist, Ursula Stephen the voluminous hazel bob frames Zendaya’s face and falls just above her shoulders.

Zendaya’s post garnered more than 7 million “likes” and was immediately flooded with comments from fans claiming that the “Euphoria” star is currently in her bob era.

Taking inspiration from the early aughts, the “Dune” actress complemented her haircut with a preppy ’90s-inspired outfit. Zendaya wore a white T-shirt, which she layered with a black vest that was decorated with floral embellishments. She paired both pieces with relaxed black trousers that were held up by a black belt with a gold buckle.

Zendaya accessorized with several gold accessories from Darius jewelry including small dainty earrings, gold chain choker necklace and a watch. She kept her makeup fresh and natural as per usual, wearing a shimmery bronzy eye shadow and glossy brown lip.

Unfortunately, the angle of the video didn’t allow for peek at the star’s footwear choice but it would be surprise she completed look with strappy sandals, boots or pointed-toe pumps. When it comes to shoes, the entertainer favors styles from Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and Casadei. Along with her incomparable style sense, Zendaya also serves as a frequent collaborator with fashion brands including Tommy Hilfiger and as a brand ambassador for Valentino, Bulgari, Lancôme and Covergirl Cosmetics. She has also ventured into designing, having launched her affordable clothing line, Daya by Zendaya, in 2016. Zendaya has become a front-row fixture during fashion month as well, attending runway shows for Michael Kors, Vera Wang, Louis Vuitton, Rebecca Minkoff and others

