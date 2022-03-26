Zendaya Goes Bold in a Black Cutout Floor-Length Dress and Matching Crystal-Embellished Pumps for Saint Laurent

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zendaya knows how to make a sleek statement – no matter the occasion.

On Friday night, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star attended the Saint Laurent pre-Oscar event that took place in Los Angeles. The gathering was star-studded and had appearances from gusts like Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber and Andie MacDowell.

Zendaya at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscar event in Los Angeles on March 25, 2022. CREDIT: SAINT LAURENT

Zendaya at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscar event in Los Angeles on March 25, 2022. CREDIT: SAINT LAURENT

As for Zendaya’s look, styled by her trusted stylist and FN’s Style Influencer of the Year Law Roach, she wore a black gown that featured chic back cutouts with a knot and slightly puffy sleeves for a modern take on an ‘80s-inspired silhouette. The dress came down to her ankles and had structured shoulders. Also, on the backside, the piece had a high slit that added a stylish edge.

On the footwear front, Zendaya threw on a pair of black crystal-embellished pumps that rounded out her ensemble nicely. The shoes had a pointed-toe silhouette and had a heel height of approximately four inches for a streamlined finish.

Zendaya at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscar event in Los Angeles on March 25, 2022. CREDIT: SAINT LAURENT

Zendaya at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscar event in Los Angeles on March 25, 2022. CREDIT: SAINT LAURENT

When it comes to her clothing tastes, she tends to wear trendy and sophisticated silhouettes that place an emphasis on construction. For example, recently, she wore a vintage black and white striped strapless dress from Valentino Spring 1992 paired with diamond drop earrings for an uber-chic moment while attending the “Euphoria” season two premiere.

The “Dune” actress is a fashionista and has worked with legacy brands within the industry. In 2019, she collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger to create a capsule collection that consisted of ’70s-inspired clothing. The show included stars like Pat Cleveland, Winnie Harlow and Grace Jones walking for the collection’s runway show. She has also starred in campaigns for brands like Valentino and Bvlgari.

Flip through the gallery to see Zendaya’s red carpet style evolution.