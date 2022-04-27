Zazie Beetz Brings Geometric Heels & Strapless Bodycon Dress to ‘Seth Meyers’ & Talks ‘Atlanta’ Cast BTS Moments

Seth Myers welcomed Zazie Beetz on his talk show “Late Night With Seth Myers” on Tuesday. Beetz brought her style A-game for her third appearance on the show.

Zazie Beetz during an interview with host Seth Meyers on April 26, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

The German-American actress wore a black bodycon strapless dress that featured a straight bodice and a long skirt that cut above her ankles.

Zazie Beetz during an interview with host Seth Meyers on April 26, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

The actress accessorized with tulle gloves, a chunky bangle, rings and a hefty gold necklace for good measure. The tulle gloves are slightly see-through, adding a whimsical touch to the full look. The gold jewelry is eye-catching, sparkling under the studio lights. The actress wore her hair in a short updo in tight curls around her face.

To complete the look, Beetz went for a geometric heel with a tall front and a lengthy stiletto. The shoes had a see-through upper accented by black lines that filled in the foggy gray palette, giving it dimension and a round shape.

The slick heels, paired with the skintight dress, made for a futuristic but passionate addition to Beetz’s media tour.

Beetz spoke about her role, opposite Donald Glover, in the television show “Atlanta” and her life in New York City. “Atlanta” has been on a four-year hiatus and it has finally returned to fans’ excitement. Beetz spoke briefly about the hiatus, as well as the cast’s evening of group tattoos and piercings, backed by photographic evidence on her Instagram.

See how high heels have evolved through the years.

Put on a pair of black pumps for a refined appearance.



To Buy: Christian Louboutin So Kate 120 Patent Leather Pumps, $775.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Anita Pump, $90 (was $150).