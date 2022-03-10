Zaya Wade Goes Vibrant in Flamingo Feathered Top, Bold Purple Tights and Floral Pyramid Heels for International Women’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zaya Wade continues to prove that she’s a force in fashion. On Tuesday, she drove her Instagram followers wild with a new photoset. In true fashionista form, the influencer celebrated International Women’s Day in a show-stopping ensemble that was styled by Thomas Christos Kikis.

“This one’s for the girls,” she wrote under the images.

In the new shots, Wade poses in front of a solid pink background. Her outfit consisted of a vibrant flamingo feather knit top from Lapointe’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection. The oversized fit of the sweater prompted a sweater dress vibe. The long-sleeve garment offered playful details that included dramatic feather cuffs.

Wade continued to add bold elements to her look with a pair of purple tights. She styled her hair in her signature knotless braids and curled the ends. When it came down to the shoes, the model slipped into yellow heels. The criss cross statement style was complete with floral straps across the toe and a thin pyramid heel.

Wade’s latest look proves that she is a fashion girl. When it comes to Wade’s sartorial tastes, the stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union and daughter of Dwyane Wade tends to wear trendy and modern garments that emphasize youthfulness. She has been spotted in several designer pieces by Louis Vuitton, Prada, Burberry and Gucci.

Earlier this week, she showcased her affinity for patterns and colors with a structured short-sleeve purple leather coat from Coach that featured shiny gold buttons and had dramatic shoulders. Under it, she went with a black, white and tan top and pants from Stine Goya that had a checked plaid pattern. To ground everything, popped on a pair of cream-colored loafers from Charles Keith that had a strap across the foot for a stylish touch.

Add a touch of glam to your next look with gold heels.

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Schutz Lovi High Heels, $118.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy Now: Schutz Altina Strappy Metallic Leather Sandals, $118.

CREDIT: Target

To Buy: A New Day Cass Square Toe Heels, $26.