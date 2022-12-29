Zaya Wade Goes Country in Stella McCartney Fringe Jacket & Western Boots

Zaya Wade took to Instagram to show off her western-inspired look on Dec. 28.

The daughter of retired NBA player Dwayne Wade wore a black button-down top with silver buttons. She layered it with a light beige Stella McCartney jacket that featured fringe detailing. The leather jacket is from the designer’s fall 2022 collection. Zaya added blue short shorts to the look.

Wade kept it minimal with her accessories opting for a dainty silver-toned ring. The model kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style that framed her face to bring attention to her subtle makeup that featured a glossy lip.

Zaya completed the look with a pair of brown Ganni western boots. The western shoes featured a light beige embroidery that traveled all the way up the knee-high sleeve. The pointed-toe heels had a black sole that brought slight height to the look with a 1-inch heel. The leather boots are from the designer’s fall 2022 collection.

Ganni’s Western Boots CREDIT: Ganni

The last time we saw her was serving vibrant Y2K style in a green bralette with a matching tennis skirt on Instagram.

The 15-year-old model is famous for experimenting with different styles and patterns. She often favors trendy silhouettes with vibrant pops of color. Her vast closet is filled with unique styles from popular labels like Burberry and Louis Vuitton. Zaya has become a familiar face in the fashion industry sitting in the front row at runway shows for labels like Miu Miu and Gucci alongside her stepmother Gabrielle Union. The “Bring It On” actress has been frequently seen coordinating outfits whether on TikTok or at more formal events. She has also been seen starring in campaigns for brands like Tiffany & Co.

