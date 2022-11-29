Zaya Wade Plays With Patterns in Geometric Sweater Vest & Plaid Pants

Zaya Wade lounged around in a slideshow of images posted to her Instagram yesterday. The star styled comfy clothing and mixed patterns for her impromptu photoshoot.

On top, Wade wore a green and white sweater vest from Ahluwalia with a geometric design. The style was oversized for a lax fit. On bottom, Wade added high-waisted Rosetta Getty pants with a black and white etched plaid print.

The young fashionista wore her dark tresses parted in the middle, styled straight down with little to no visible jewelry beyond a simple chunky silver ring.

Although she wasn’t wearing any shoes, the model often opts for trendy styles with a twist like a slingback and sky-high platform pumps. Much like her footwear choices, Wade also likes to wear up-to-date and modern garments that place emphasis on youth and popular cultural movements like Y2K. She usually steps out in luxury labels like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Fendi, Tory Burch, Miu Miu and Ph5. Her latest look exudes trailblazer status thanks to her continued support of emerging POC brands.

Last we saw her, Wade went retro at the Le Bristol Paris hotel in Paris last week. Styled in High Sport, the influencer’s ensemble consisted of a deep purple tank top over a blue miniskirt. The skirt was layered over trousers — each covered in a lightly embossed checkerboard pattern — is part of the skirt-over-pants trend, revived from the early 2000s for a quirky layering statement. Completing Wade’s ensemble was a thin gold ring, as well as a Le Bristol latte.

Related Britney Spears Poses in Her Great-Grandmother's Veil and Lacy Nightgowns with Sharp Pumps Britney Spears Brings Out Her Best Poses in Silk Nightgown With Pointy Black Pumps Jessica Simpson Wishes Nephew a Happy Birthday in Leather Jacket & Ripped Jeans

The 15-year-old’s shoes of choice came courtesy of Rosetta Getty. The Gucci muse donned a set of the designer’s black leather clogs, complete with platform soles and rounded toes accented with a gold chain.